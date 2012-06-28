Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn the full product design process…
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Part of the contact page from my new website (which will hopefully arrive soon). Small quick contact icons. The three are linked, including the phone number for an easy "tap to call" on smartphones.
This will eventually receive a @2x treatment for retina devices of course.
PS: I re-uploaded this shot and deleted the older because I realized that the sub-pixel rendering on the font sucked quite a lot... Much crispier and better now! ^^