Loris Grillet

Contact Icons

Loris Grillet
Loris Grillet
  • Save
Contact Icons icon icons website contact monochrome vcard mail phone
Download color palette

Part of the contact page from my new website (which will hopefully arrive soon). Small quick contact icons. The three are linked, including the phone number for an easy "tap to call" on smartphones.

This will eventually receive a @2x treatment for retina devices of course.

PS: I re-uploaded this shot and deleted the older because I realized that the sub-pixel rendering on the font sucked quite a lot... Much crispier and better now! ^^

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2012
Loris Grillet
Loris Grillet

More by Loris Grillet

View profile
    • Like