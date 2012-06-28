Trending designs to inspire you
Being a photographer, I love doing photo effects also, to help other photographers.
Here is my newest, “Vintage Summer in US” is a set of 12 Photoshop Actions Photo Effects, plus 10 bonus tweaks, which will give your photos a Vintage Summer feeling. The pack tries to emulate different photo looks from several cities in US. These actions will give your photos that vintage/retro look that you want, including 4 Bonus Sun Flares, perfect for your photos!
All the effects are 100% editable, all the effects are created using Smart Filter and Fill Layers, working in Photoshop CS2 and newer.