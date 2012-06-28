Docket Dribbble

Trending designs to inspire you
Update: Docket is BEING DEVELOPED, see latest shot: https://dribbble.com/shots/1909293-Docket-for-Windows
(My first shot on Dribbble, courtesy of Annelies Gailliaert -- thanks for the invite!)
Docket is a concept application that aims to make using a calendar on the computer extremely simple and intuitive, while still looking great. I'm looking for a developer to make the program a reality.
You can see the full view of this program on Forrst: http://forrst.com/posts/Docket_2_0-xp3