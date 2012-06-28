Andrei Marius

Final Glowing Tech Logo

Andrei Marius
Andrei Marius
  • Save
Final Glowing Tech Logo illustrator logo vector usb stethoscope shield steel glowing tech
Download color palette

Here the final "logo" for Glowing Tech. Clearly it turned out to be more than a logo, the client didn't know exactly what he was looking for.

448fee76fe0863157b4f362735e6237a
Rebound of
Rejected Logo #2
By Andrei Marius
View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2012
Andrei Marius
Andrei Marius

More by Andrei Marius

View profile
    • Like