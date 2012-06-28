Trending designs to inspire you
Hi all, I'm very happy to join you all on Dribbble. A big thanks to Cristina Solana for inviting me. As my first shot, I wanted to share this logo that I did for Molajo, a web application development environment UC. Also working on an admin UI for said project, will post when there's good stuff to be shared. Looking forward to your feedback!