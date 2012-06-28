Babs Gösgens

Molajo logo vector design
Hi all, I'm very happy to join you all on Dribbble. A big thanks to Cristina Solana for inviting me. As my first shot, I wanted to share this logo that I did for Molajo, a web application development environment UC. Also working on an admin UI for said project, will post when there's good stuff to be shared. Looking forward to your feedback!

Posted on Jun 28, 2012
