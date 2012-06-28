Carlyon Beach Memories

Trending designs to inspire you
This logo represents a long term project to gather memories for a famous site in Cornwall which housed the Cornwall Coliseum, many famous music artists in there time appeared here. The complex had a roller disco, nightclub, Art Deco swimming pools and much more, it is situated right on the beach. Sadly it is derelict now and awaiting re-development.