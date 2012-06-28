White River Design

This is a blast from the past for me, but thought I would add it, 5 years ago I designed and produced the identity for a major sports promotion company 'Maximum Promotions' they specialised in Snooker & Darts and brought famous names to Cornwall UK for exhibitions, it was at this time I was privileged to play Jimmy White and meet the late Alex 'Hurricane' Higgins.

