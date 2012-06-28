Matt Redway

Blanche Script v1

Blanche Script v1 hand drawn lettering script logo
This is one of 5 or 6 initial sketches for a logo. Blanche will be a new bar in Karratha, West Aus. (not sure how many dribbblers there are from Karratha but hey), and will be the new posh place in an otherwise quite rough (by most accounts) mining town.

Feedback welcome, and please say which one you prefer!

Jun 28, 2012
