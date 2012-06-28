Alan Zúñiga

flying camera

flying camera camera wood lens air flying wings sky texture ink hand drawing drawing illustration black cine cinema film
Part of a series of illustrations for Funkycinema brand concept

more of funkycinema project :
http://dribbble.com/shots/501579-Funkycinema

http://dribbble.com/shots/602035-Funkycinema-Hand-Typed-Business-Card

