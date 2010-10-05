David Hemphill

Denim & Dazzle

David Hemphill
David Hemphill
  • Save
Denim & Dazzle gotham blue pf champion script
Download color palette

A quick, bedazzled logo for a ministry at church.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
David Hemphill
David Hemphill

More by David Hemphill

View profile
    • Like