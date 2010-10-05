Juan Arreguin

"Blue Backs"

Juan Arreguin
Juan Arreguin
Hire Me
  • Save
"Blue Backs" design dollar dollar redesign blue currency united states rebrand
Download color palette

This was a submission to the Dollar Rede$ign contest held by Richard Smith ( www.dollarredesign.com ).

My concept is described here: www.juanarreguin.com/dollar

View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
Juan Arreguin
Juan Arreguin
Product Designer — Founder of Panols
Hire Me

More by Juan Arreguin

View profile
    • Like