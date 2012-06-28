Jef Lippiatt

Tuxedo

Tuxedo custom typography typography tuxedo tux monocle bow tie top hat
This is a font partial I made and decided it had a life of its own. Sometimes I see art in words. What do you think? Does he need a small red cummerbund too?

Posted on Jun 28, 2012
