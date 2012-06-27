Dean Robinson

Dean Robinson
Dean Robinson
Friend preview watched ios
This is what you'll see when you're accepting/rejecting a friend request, tiled in the background are a random assortment of the shows the user has recently watched.

Full retina pixels are on the Watched! blog.
http://blog.watchedapp.com/post/26047319740/friend-preview-youll-see-this-when

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Dean Robinson
Dean Robinson
