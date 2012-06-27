Dean Robinson

New friend request notification

New friend request notification watched ios
Added this on Monday night while I was avoiding fixing bugs.

Full retina pixels are on the Watched! blog.
http://blog.watchedapp.com/post/26047243361/ooo-a-new-notification-of-a-new-friend-request

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
