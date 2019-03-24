EcoSave - project of fighting with environmental problem

Don't let the plastic problem take over your house!

Today I'm glade to show you this concept project of fighting with a serious environmental problem "EcoSave".

Unfortunately, plastic is the most common element that is found in the world, it's most harmful for the oceans and our ecology. I decided to stop using plastic and I'm doing a personal project about the cause. This is first steps of the layout.

Please give me some feedback for future improvements.

