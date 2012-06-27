Brandon Oxendine

History Icon icon google red black diary
@Ryan Morrison and I had baby, and this is what it looked like.

Read about it I guess: http://techcrunch.com/2012/06/27/google-history

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
