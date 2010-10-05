David McLeod

New submission for 365psd.com...

Hopefully it is accepted so interested people can download and play with the layers. Loosely based on the iOS Maps app with some fun elements for people to see how its put together.

Fun part is the map itself is a smart object, so all you have to do is open it up, add a different map or image, save and the smart objects take care of the rest :)

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
