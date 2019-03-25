Mihai Dolganiuc

Gatorade Rebrand Challenge (Unused for Sale)

Mihai Dolganiuc
Mihai Dolganiuc
Hire Me
  • Save
Gatorade Rebrand Challenge (Unused for Sale) for sale unused buy concept gatorade negative space energy drink letter g thunder bolt brand identity branding graphic logo mark symbol icon
Download color palette

My take on the Gatorade Rebrand by @Allan Peters

Feedback welcome!

Gatorade petersdesigncompany rebrand 1 4x
Rebound of
Gatorade Rebrand
By Allan Peters
Mihai Dolganiuc
Mihai Dolganiuc
Strategic Logo & Brand Identity Design. Available for Hire.
Hire Me

More by Mihai Dolganiuc

View profile
    • Like