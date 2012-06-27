Karl Danninger

Base2

Karl Danninger
Karl Danninger
  • Save
Base2 purple ufo planet night sky awesome-sauce! stars blue celestial base
Download color palette

A quick logo I threw together for a client. I'm not sure if I like it. Can anyone give me some advice on it???

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Karl Danninger
Karl Danninger

More by Karl Danninger

View profile
    • Like