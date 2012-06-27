Jamal | Atomos Creative

Chimera Sketch

Jamal | Atomos Creative
Jamal | Atomos Creative
  • Save
Chimera Sketch chimera drawing pencil lion goat snake
Download color palette

This is a chimera concept I did just for fun! I hope you all enjoy it; the plan is to turn this into a vector :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Jamal | Atomos Creative
Jamal | Atomos Creative

More by Jamal | Atomos Creative

View profile
    • Like