Channel K logo logo type splatter magenta k letter pink ink texture music band indie distress
Logo for a good friend's rock band Channel K. I also designed their album and recorded the whole process. Check out the video: https://vimeo.com/44840218

If you like their music, you can download it for free at: bit.ly/M6csd8

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
