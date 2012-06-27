Andrew Terpening

My Life As A Digital Samurai

My Life As A Digital Samurai samurai life mine digital adventure
This is a piece from a couple months ago, just remembered it and have decided to share it with all you dribbblers :)

It is one of three pieces I made in this style.

Full view: http://aspecteleven.com/wips/title_3c3.png

