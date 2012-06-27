Ricky Synnot

Concept for DJ Group

Concept for DJ Group logo logotype dj sneaker
Initial logotype concept for a DJ group. They're a young group with a fresh style, so we're trying to break out of the helvetica-house-music-scene mould that many adopt.

