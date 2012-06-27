Chus

West Coast logo YO! west coast vector logo hip hop graffity west coast typography
Lately i´ve been listening too much good old fashion hip hop that I though I could add a bit of real hip hop style on vector :D

Here you can find the logo on other color palettes and sizes. http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8167/7457752940_8261dd0d6f_b.jpg

Rebound of
East Coast vs West Coast Challenge 2: Coast Logo
By Clayton Gray
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
