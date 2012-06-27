Louis Bullock

Endoskeleton Preview

Here's a lil' peek at the 2 year long project I've been working on that I call Endoskeleton.

Endoskeleton is a CSS framework that includes a 12 col 960.gs grid, sexy buttons created by myself (after learning from my CSS re-creation of Coconut UI), Swiss-inspired typography and more!

Keep your sockets hollow! (That's skeleton talk for keep your eyes peeled)

