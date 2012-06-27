Green Peas for Breakfast

Green Peas for Breakfast
Green Peas for Breakfast
Album cover music musician portrait illustration album kite floating
Part of an illustration for an album cover i'm working on. The musician wanted a portrait of herself floating over a cityscape on a kite. I found it quite challenging illustrating someone i've never met, with only a blurry photo as reference!

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Green Peas for Breakfast
Green Peas for Breakfast

    • Like