Julie Ann Horvath
GitHub

GitHub for Eclipse

Julie Ann Horvath
GitHub
Julie Ann Horvath for GitHub
  • Save
GitHub for Eclipse eclipse github eclipse.org eclipse.github.com
Download color palette

Today we shipped eclipse.github.com at GitHub.

For those of you who are like lolwut right now: Eclipse is an IDE used mostly by Java Developers. And we were like, oh...we should put some more Git and GitHub up in there so you don't ever have to leave your dev environment to use them. Boom. Magic.

And I got the pleasure of getting to show it all off.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
GitHub
GitHub

More by GitHub

View profile
    • Like