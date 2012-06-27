Jeroen van Eerden

Fresh Mark #3.

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
Fresh Mark #3. shape mark digital art pixel fresh bright colors fun
Download color palette

Been playing around with some colorful shapes. Tell me what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands 👋
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like