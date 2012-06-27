Michael J. Champlin

Personal Stuff

Michael J. Champlin
Michael J. Champlin
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Stuff logo orange trade gothic branding
Download color palette

Working on a simple mark for myself. Intended to be extensible and versatile. And orange, because I just love orange.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Michael J. Champlin
Michael J. Champlin
Experience Designer in Dallas, Texas.
Hire Me

More by Michael J. Champlin

View profile
    • Like