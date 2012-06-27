Charlie Wagers

Joy Kills Sorrow Shirt

Joy Kills Sorrow Shirt shirt band boston folk jason
Working with Adam to come up with some new shirt ideas for the folk band Joy Kills Sorrow. This one is inspired by their new music video, and also loosely related to the artwork we created for their album.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
