16410 Hi Mural

16410 Hi Mural hi mural blue
mural in progress. this was a spare second wall, not the main storefront of the building. it's gonna change later this week, but here's how it looks now. the font is Liquorstore, and it's a 9781 pt. bitmap font I painted with a paint roller.

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
