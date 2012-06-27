Bradley Patrie

The Heist (WIP)

The Heist (WIP) robber bank sprite 8bit pixel
I wanted to make a little walk cycle animation for this bank robber dude. Trying to get into sprites. Thoughts? Techniques? I would love any input as I dive into the world of 8bit.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
