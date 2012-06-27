Josiah Katz

css animation tiles
This is/was a sweet landing page CSS animation header. The entire section got killed, so I thought I'd document it.

This screenshot was taken in the middle of the animation. All the tiles flip and fade in incrementally. And then the name of the section/page flipped up in the middle.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
