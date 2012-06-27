Hero Design Studio

Sneak peek at a new 6-color screen print on press this week

Sneak peek at a new 6-color screen print on press this week hero design studio illustration hand drawn skateboard skateboarding
Hitting the coping on this close up of a 6 color screen print we are pre-pressing today... We'll be doing a process post over on our Facebook page of the printing. https://www.facebook.com/Hero.Design

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
