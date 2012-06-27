Mirka Biel

Wedding stamp

Wedding stamp wedding stamp logo
The wedding logo is created from the real faces of the couple. I've used it also on invitations, navigation and gifts... wedding stamp can be used anywhere, f.e. to tag guests :D Hope u like it.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
