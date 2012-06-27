Chris OBrien

20mile Script

script lettering traditional type font hand drawn illustration sketch drawing
Sketched this custom script type, Next step is scan into Illustrator, vectorize and clean it up a bit.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
