Leo

Le baby

Leo
Leo
Hire Me
  • Save
Le baby logo leo baby le baby green pink red grey blue orange yellow kids kid kids stuff kids logo iconic logo smart logo
Download color palette

LeBaby logo for Australian e-shop, where you will find all kids stuff. Finished - approved logo.

Looking for a Smart logo?

‣ We are smart by design - branding studio
‣ Check our instagram

Leo
Leo
Smart by design
Hire Me

More by Leo

View profile
    • Like