Dailychallenge Insta Shots 03

Day 3/50. It's really difficult to show your work for the first time. And although I am hardened by many design tasks, I still feel some frustration when I present a project or solution for the first time. It is never known whether the my work will be accepted right away, and on what grounds there may be criticism. I can only say that over time, revive Zen, and accept the amendments as part of the process.
Logo Prompt:
Panda Logo
Nonprofit Name Ideas:
Panda Global, Bamboo, Endangered Panda Conservation
The sign was found on the noun project, but it still had to be redone, the font I chose Arial Rounded MT Bold.