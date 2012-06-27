superdeluxesam

Jupiter lettering sketch

sketch wip jupiter process lettering handdrawn ink pad planets
Ok, I know this is ass-backward, but I do really like it when people post process shots in Dribbble and was conscious I hadn't shown this - this is my initial sketch for the jupiter lettering.

Rebound of
Jupiter Lettering
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
