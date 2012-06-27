Trending designs to inspire you
Put together a simple Tumblr photoblog which chronicles iPhone photos taken in and around Austin, TX. Check it out here: Coffman ⚒ Camera.
All photos are processed with the amazing VSCO Cam app. The design of the site is still a work in progress, but the first iteration achieves my goal of focusing on the content as much as possible. It's also responsive, so have a look on your mobile devices. :)
I used to take more serious photos when I used my Nikon, before I got my first iPhone, but since buying an iPhone my Nikon has seen little action and most of my photos have been casual at best. This photoblog is an effort to fall back in love with considered photography, finding little details here and there, but still using the powerful portability, post-processing & publishing apps of the iPhone.