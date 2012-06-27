FIXER

Save our State

We have launched http://www.WildFireTees.com !

We are designers who live in Colorado, love our home, and hate watching it burn.

We joined together to put our design skills to work in order to support the wildlife relief efforts in a way that far exceeds any individual check we could write.

100% of our proceeds will go to the Colorado wildfire relief efforts across the state.

Please consider buying a tee and supporting the effort.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
