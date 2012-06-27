Local Logo

Scott Whitehouse

Logo and identity I'm currently working on for an "all-things-food" store. The name is fairly ambiguous, so featuring a green tomato as the logo seemed unique, fitting, and ownable. It's a cozy store that features organic quality items, so invoking a classic retro feel seemed more fitting then a truly modern one.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
