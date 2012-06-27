Perry Albrigo

Honey to go Packaging B

Perry Albrigo
Perry Albrigo
  • Save
Honey to go Packaging B packaging
Download color palette

Here's a second (of many) ideas we were developing for the portable honey 10-pack box.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Perry Albrigo
Perry Albrigo

More by Perry Albrigo

View profile
    • Like