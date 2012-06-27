Scott Whitehouse

Bandcamp Festival Poster

Bandcamp Festival Poster 60s poster psychedelic gnome vector festival poster
Part of a poster I designed for an upcoming music festival. Each year features a gnome - this year I decided to pay homage to classic psychedelic posters of the 60's. Custom designed type as well.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
