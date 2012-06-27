Kevin Wilson

Gamer Cruise Logo

Kevin Wilson
Kevin Wilson
  • Save
Gamer Cruise Logo video game video game gamer cruise logo
Download color palette

Before I joined CloudFlare, I was interviewing for a really awesome job at a really awesome video game-centric webcomic. Their test was for me to make a quick logo for a "video game cruise". Too bad that kind of cruise doesn't really exist. I got cold feet and dropped out of the running when it was down to the final 15.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
Kevin Wilson
Kevin Wilson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kevin Wilson

View profile
    • Like