OrangeCoat

New Ampersand

OrangeCoat
OrangeCoat
  • Save
New Ampersand ampersand signika bold typography typeface and
Download color palette

Working on a slightly friendlier ampersand than the one Signika Bold currently offers, shown in the top right corner.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
OrangeCoat
OrangeCoat

More by OrangeCoat

View profile
    • Like