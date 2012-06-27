Nate Voss

Hi-Res App Icon Playtest

Playing around with a few things for a high-res upgrade of a client's current app icon. Not sure how much texture and color-grading will make the final edit, but this one feels pretty good.

Posted on Jun 27, 2012
