Mark Taylor

The Big Picture Church Flyer and CD Template

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
  • Save
The Big Picture Church Flyer and CD Template church marketing album best flyer design bible bulletin cover cd jewel insert template cd template church church flyer psd concert flyer creative designs design flyers faithfulness flyer artwork flyer design flyer template flyer templates god harvest inspiks loswl obedience promises sermon series flyer sunset thanksgiving track record
Download color palette

© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs

The Big Picture Church Flyer and CD Label is sold exclusively on graphicriver, it can be used for your Sermons, Gospel Concerts, Youth programs, etc. In this package you’ll find 3 Photoshop files. All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The file also has 5 one-click color options.

Image Credits

Dreamy Sunset by Julia Starr
Vibrant Orange Yellow Suntset by Julia Starr
Sunny Field by Julia Starr
Seagulls by Jinx

See Full Preview and Download it on Graphicriver.

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor

More by Mark Taylor

View profile
    • Like