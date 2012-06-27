James Schneider Jr

REI UI patterns -> concept 2011

James Schneider Jr
James Schneider Jr
  • Save
REI UI patterns -> concept 2011 design patterns ixd ui cta patterns design concept rei
Download color palette

This is a small sample of design patterns, pulled from some concept work that I created early last year while working at REI. Shown: various CTAs, alerts, global nav elements, social elements, and "pull tab" cart concept

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2012
James Schneider Jr
James Schneider Jr

More by James Schneider Jr

View profile
    • Like