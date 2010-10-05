Bill Dawson

Hat ad needs type recommendations

Here's a work in progress image of the hat ad.

I want this to appear a little vintage and I need some recommendations on the typography. I need a headline face that will make the headline work and a script that can help the "Seen ’round the World."

Any suggestions?

Oct 5, 2010
